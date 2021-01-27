Conor McGregor now has to think carefully about his plans for the future after his shock second-round defeat via KO at the hands of Dustin Poirier in the recently concluded UFC 257. Recent reports suggest that McGregor vs Mayweather 2 is set to take place onboard a luxury cruise ship off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

While news about a potential face-off between McGregor and boxer Manny Pacquiao were making its rounds before last weekend, Mayweather has now stepped in to slam those speculations. "Conor cannot even win in his own sport, but talking about coming back to boxing to fight Pacquiao. Nobody wants to see that, it's like my leftovers eating leftovers."

Mayweather defeated Pacquiao in 2015, in the biggest money bout in history.

Of course, McGregor also lost to Mayweather in 2017, in another highly lucrative bout at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas. With both fighters having lost to him, Mayweather confidently called a potential bout between McGregor and Pacquiao a battle between his "leftovers."

However, Mayweather himself is not one to ever turn down a big payout. The idea of a rematch between himself and McGregor is literally being floated. The Sun reports that the fight is set to take place on board a luxury cruise liner, which would be a safer choice considering the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Presumably, only a limited number of "super-rich fans" can gain access to the tickets, and all would obviously have to undergo strict health and safety protocols.

McGregor's recent loss has diminished his value somewhat, but a rematch against Mayweather will still bring in the big bucks. That's something that the "retired" boxer will not be keen to pass up. It might be a good idea for McGregor as well, who needs to take advantage of his remaining years before officially retiring for the nth and maybe the last time.

Mayweather is also steadily featuring in bizarre exhibition fights that rake in loads of cash, albeit somewhat laughable if we're talking about the sporting perspective. Recently, he has been linked to a February fight against controversial YouTuber Logan Paul. Logan is nowhere near the league of Mayweather when it comes to boxing, but his notoriety will bring in millions of viewers.

Meanwhile, McGregor is now being linked to Logan's brother, Jake Paul, whom fans want to see beaten to a pulp by the MMA star.