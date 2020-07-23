Meek Mill appears to have responded to Kanye West's tweets about his meeting with Kim Kardashian in 2018, which West said is the reason he has been trying to divorce his wife.

Robert Rihmeek Williams, known professionally as Meek Mill, took to Twitter on Wednesday after West hinted at infidelity in his tweet about the rapper meeting Kardashian at a prison reform summit in 2018. The "Championships" hitmaker simply wrote, "S–t is cappp cmon ....."

According to Page Six, "cap" is a slang word for "lie." Hours prior to Meek Mill's tweet, West fired a series of tweets about the Kardashian family, including a hint at possible infidelity between his wife and his fellow rapper. The "Jesus Walks" singer tweeted that he has "been trying to divorce" the mother of his children after she "met with Meek at the Waldorf for 'prison reform'."

"Meek is my man and was respectful. That's my dog. Kim was out of line," West added in his since-deleted tweet.

On his campaign rally on Sunday, the "Yeezus" hit maker said that he would be "at peace" should his wife divorce him. Kardashian has yet to respond to her husband's cheating insinuations and on his divorce claims.

However, the reality TV star released a lengthy statement on her Instagram Story in response to her husband's recent Twitter rants and misbehavior. She talked about West's bipolar disorder and how it can be a big factor in how people perceive him given that he is a public figure.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," Kardashian wrote, adding that she has avoided talking about it in public for the sake of her children and of West's "right to privacy." But she finally decided to comment on it "because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try," Kardashian continued.

She understands that her husband is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and that "his words can cause strong opinions and emotions." Kardashian said that despite all these, she finds West to be a "brilliant and complicated" man.