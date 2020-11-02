Megan Fox complained about how her ex-husband Brian Austin Green is trying to paint himself as the "dedicated dad" and her as the "absent mother" through his social media feed.

The 34-year-old "Transformers" star is not happy after the actor shared a photo of himself and their youngest son, Journey River, on his Instagram during Halloween. The image showed Green in a costume standing next to the 4-year old.

"Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in," ET Canada quoted Fox as saying on the now-deleted post.

She revealed that not only did the children get to spend Halloween with their dad, they also spent it with her. However, she chose not to share their pictures on social media to protect the kids' privacy.

"I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram," Fox continued.

The "Jennifer's Body" star accused Green of trying to paint her as a neglectful mum on social media which is far from the truth. She told the "Beverly Hills 90210" alum that he is "so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative" that she is the "absent mother," and he is the "perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year."

"You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?" Fox concluded.

In response to Fox's complaint, Green reposted the photo this time with Journey River cropped out. He also deleted the original picture with his ex-wife's comment on it.

Hope you all had a happy Halloween!!! pic.twitter.com/pTkQQ5Jc9Z — Brian Austin Green (@withBAGpod) November 1, 2020

Aside from Journey River, Fox and Green also share sons Bodhi Ransom and Noah Shannon. She once revealed why she prefers not to share photos of her kids on social media in a 2016 interview. She said it interferes with their brain development and invites bullying and body shaming.