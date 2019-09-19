Megan Fox is known as one of the most good-looking actresses in Hollywood. However, it was her good looks that led her to a "psychological breakdown".

The 33-year-old actress said that her continued objectification in Hollywood took a toll on her mental health about 10 years ago. Megan Fox revealed the details during a candid interview with Diablo Cody, the writer of the 2009 cult classic "Jennifer's Body", which she was also a part of.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the "Transformer" actress said she reached "breaking point" after the release of the horror film in 2009. She said the reason was her being constantly sexualised in films and media. "It wasn't just that movie, it was every day of my life, all the time, with every project I worked on and every producer I worked with. It preceded a breaking point for me," said Fox.

Fox added that she had a psychological breakdown after which she didn't even want to be seen in the public, because of the fear that she was going to be mocked for being out.

"I think I had a genuine psychological breakdown where I wanted just nothing to do. I didn't want to be seen, I didn't want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet, I didn't want to be seen in public at all because of the fear, and the belief, and the absolute certainty that I was going to be mocked, or spat at, or someone was going to yell at me, or people would stone me or savage me for just being out," she said.

The "Jennifer's Body" actress added she went through a very dark moment after that. She added that she felt alienated from #MeToo movement because she thought her thoughts on the movement were unwelcome because she wasn't the right brand of feminism and people felt she deserved it something happened to her.

She added that she feels feminists don't want her to be a part of their group and questioned it. She said her condition improved after she got pregnant with her first child Noah, with husband Brian Austin Green, in 2012. The couple is parents to three sons -- Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

"I think that was the first real breakthrough where my consciousness shifted and my mind opened up and I was able to see from a birds-eye view and breath and take it in," Fox spoke about her pregnancy. However, the actress added the industry's view of motherhood hasn't changed at all and is still incredibly regressive and outdated.