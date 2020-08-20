Megan Thee Stallion posted a picture of her stitched-up heels on social media to address those who said she lied about the gunshot wounds on her feet.

The "WAP" rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a graphic photo of her heels then later deleted it. She accompanied the snap with a statement addressing the naysayers.

"Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y'all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y'all really be believing the s**t YALL make up," she captioned the picture.

"I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. Why would I lie abt getting shot?" she added.

Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, shared that she got the stitches out from her feet a couple weeks ago. Now she is "ready to go celebrate WAP going number 1."

"I usually don't address internet (expletive) but y'all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I'm healing so well!" she continued, and closed her post with, "Sorry I'm not as sad and miserable as a lot of y'all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION."

The "Savage" rapper, 25, revealed that she got "shot in both of her feet" on July 12. She told fans after the incident during an Instagram Live that she is "alive and well, and strong."

"I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get... the bullets taken out. It was super scary. It was just the worst experience of my life," Stallion recalled as she fought back tears.

While she was recovering, she also hit back at the rumours and memes going around that made fun of the incident. She said it is "not funny" at all, that it is "nothing to joke about" nor something for people to be "making fake stories about." Stallion said she got shot because she did not cover her body with her hands. She is thankful though that the bullets did not cause any serious internal damage.