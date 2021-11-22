After facing heavy criticism for travelling around in private jets, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen sneaking into a commercial airliner while flying back home to Los Angeles following their recent tour of New York.

According to a report in Mail Online, the couple "snuck into the last two seats" at the front of an airliner for a five-hour flight from New York to Los Angeles. A picture shared by a fellow passenger on social media appeared to show Harry in a suit and face mask deboarding the plane after it landed in LA.

"Ok this might sound unbelievable and I couldn't get a good picture and I get [sic] you can say this could literally be anyone....BUT....Prince Harry and Meghan were on our flight to LA last night!" the passenger claimed, adding that the flight was delayed for the couple.

"We were held up for about 20 minutes from our departure time and they were snuck into the last 2 seats. We didn't even know until a girl waiting to get off the plane next to us pointed them out. I couldn't get my phone out fast enough but it was them," the post further read.

The passenger noted that the financially-independent British royals were "quickly whisked away" to their seats leaving other passengers in shock at being "so close and breathing the same air as our beloved royals!"

The couple, who spent three days in New York to mark Veterans Day this month, were slammed as hypocrites by royal experts and critics for talking about climate change while repeatedly using private jets for their travels. A flight on a private jet from New York to California is estimated to produce 17 tonnes of carbon ­emissions.

Their recent trip in a commercial airline comes weeks after they pledged that their foundation Archewell would go carbon neutral by 2030. A mission statement on their Archewell foundation website stated that the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have "actively made choices to offset and balance their carbon footprint" but that "nearly every activity in daily life results in the release of carbon into the atmosphere."