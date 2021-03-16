Meghan Markle made it clear in her interview with Oprah Winfrey that her half-sister Samantha Markle barely knows her, but the latter has a very different opinion about it and is even predicting her future.

Samantha, who has previously written a memoir about Meghan, believes that the Duchess could be heading towards a divorce with Prince Harry after the Oprah interview. In a recent conversation with TMZ, the Florida native said that Harry might already be "questioning" his marriage and it could "get nasty" when he "starts dissenting or pulling back" from his wife.

"I see it ending in divorce unless they get extensive counselling and can agree to work on being honest, to work on apologies to everyone that they've damaged in the course of this bull in a china shop two-year spiel. I mean, nothing about any of this has been honest, and the damage to the Royals has been massive - especially now," she said about the Sussexes' marriage.

She added about Prince Harry: "Maybe he's already questioning it, he has to be if he has a functioning frontal lobe. Come on, he's not 12. He was in the military. He has got to have a sense of 'oh my god, everything you have said to me has been a lie.'"

The 56-year-old also said that Meghan should be issuing a "public apology" to their father, Thomas Markle, to restore their relationship, but claimed it would be like "getting blood from a rock."

"She (Meghan) did a lot of public damage with her dishonesty, and her manipulation, domination, and control. This thing was so orchestrated that she needs to unravel the damage. She did a lot of damage to a man who gave her an incredible life. So hurtful, so wrong," Samantha said, adding that Meghan would "need to make the first move."

Samantha's latest comment comes just days after she said her half-sister is suffering from "narcissistic personality disorder" and is using "depression as an excuse for treating people like dishrags." She was responding to Meghan's claims in the Oprah interview that they haven't met for at least 18, 19 years and that Samantha changed her surname back to Markle only after Meghan started dating Prince Harry.