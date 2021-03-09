Samantha Markle has no kind things to say about her half-sister Meghan Markle after hearing the explosive claims made by her in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan's estranged father Thomas Markle had her with ex-wife Doria Ragland and Samantha with ex-wife Roslyn Markle. Samantha, who released a not-so-good tell-all book about Meghan last year, blasted her again after the Duchess of Sussex claimed that the former didn't really know her enough to write the book and changed her surname to Markle only after she started dating Prince Harry.

When Oprah had asked Meghan about Samantha's book "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister Part 1," she had said: "I think it would be very hard to tell all when you don't know me." The "Suits" alum also said that the last time she saw Samantha "must have been at least 18, 19 years ago'' and referred to herself as "an only child."

These claims did not go down well with Samantha, who told Inside Edition that she has "photographs over a lifespan" of them together and even shared the pictures with the outlet. The most recent picture was from her college graduation in 2008, 13 years ago.

Refuting the claims that she changed her surname back to Markle to capitalise on Meghan and Harry's relationship, Samantha said: "I was a Markle before she was. I thought that was kind of weird that she would say I only changed my name back when she met Harry. Markle has always been my name." She also showed the outlet her petition to change her name to Markle which was dated December 1997.

When asked to react to Meghan's revelations that she struggled with "suicidal thoughts" and was denied help by the palace, Samantha said that she has little sympathy for her estranged sister. She also accused Meghan of using her "depression as an excuse for treating people like dishrags."

In a separate conversation with the Australian radio show "Fifi, Fev and Nick," Samantha said that she thinks her estranged sibling suffers from "narcissistic personality disorder" while her husband Prince Harry has Stockholm syndrome.

"I'm not diagnosing her. She needs to see a counselor,'' the Florida native said.

"I feel sorry for Harry. She pulled him away from his family, all of his friends, the life that he knew. He reminds me of one of those kidnap victims who eventually starts to believe that their life was so horrible and they're in love with their captor," she added.

Samantha also called Meghan "delusional" for suggesting that she was an only child and argued that her claims of not knowing much about the royal family are not true.

"She's been seen in several photos in front of Buckingham palace! She idolised Diana. In fact, Meghan went to great lengths to study Diana, to mimic her clothing, to mimic her body language and to wear Diana's perfume on their first date! Don't tell me my sister didn't know who Harry was!" Samantha claimed.

She also slammed Meghan for accusing their dad Thomas Markle of "betrayal" and said that he is "very hurt" after watching the interview. The senior Markle himself appeared on "Good Morning Britain" to counter the claims made by his daughter.

'What I do if I don’t hear from them, is I’ll do a story for the press.'



Thomas Markle speaks to Piers and Susanna about Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah and also shares his hopes of reconnecting with his daughter.https://t.co/h3QfrYUoDe — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 9, 2021

"I'm very disappointed about it, I've apologised about this thing, at least 100 times. The bottom line is I've never heard back from Meghan and Harry in any way shape or form. I would love to hear from them," said the lighting director who was accused of staging paparazzi photos ahead of Meghan and Harry's wedding.

"I've been pushed around and knocked down for one thing I did, one big mistake I made and I've apologised many times. I love my daughter very much. But she's pretty much ghosted all of her family on her mother's side and my side. She has no one to reach out to. It would have been easy for her to reach out to me," the 76-year-old said, contrary to Meghan's remarks who applauded her mother Doria for maintaining "silent dignity" throughout the last four years.