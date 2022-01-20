Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to turn down Prince Charles's invitation to let them stay with him when they are in the United Kingdom.

According to a report in The Sun, Prince Harry will be declining his father's offer as his wife would not be comfortable if they and their two children Archie, two years, and Lilibet, seven months, stay at Charles's home after their recent clashes. Royal biographer Angela Levin said, "Of course when you are married your partner has a say in it all and I don't believe Meghan ever wants to come back here. She would find it very difficult to stay with Prince Charles and the duchess [of Cornwall] because I think she would be quite awkward about it all."

Levin, author of "Harry: A Biography of a Prince," added that it should be Harry, not Charles who should be putting in efforts to resolve their feud. She explained, "I think Charles is very brave, very honourable and it should really be Harry that apologises to him and try to get back in his good books but I think this looks as though it's the other way round."

Harry and Meghan are reportedly also considering missing Prince Philip's memorial event scheduled to be held at Westminster Abbey this spring. Harry had attended the late royal's funeral in April last year, but Meghan hadn't accompanied him as she was pregnant with their second child.

Both of them and their children were expected to attend the memorial, which is due to take place on an unconfirmed date this spring, but Harry's security dispute with the UK government could ruin these plans. The 37-year-old has written a "pre-action" protocol letter to the Home Office protesting the government's decision to remove his police security after he quit as a senior member of the royal family in March 2020.

The Duke's lawyers said that the lack of police security has made it "unsafe" for him and his family to visit his homeland, and noted that his safety was "compromised due to the absence of police protection, whilst leaving a charity event" last year. A royal source told Page Six that Harry won't be willing to put his family's safety in danger to attend Prince Philip's memorial.

"If Harry goes, he will want to have security for him and his family. If and when he decides to go back to the UK, he needs security," the insider said.