Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went on a dinner date in New York City on Monday following their appearance at the United Nations General Assembly. They dined at Locanda Verde, where an eyewitness claimed she acted like royalty when she booked a table.

A source told Page Six that the Duchess of Sussex acted like "a princess" when she told the people at the hip restaurant that she wants "the entire inner outdoor courtyard for herself and four people" including the Duke of Sussex. However, the courtyard seats 50, and another group had already booked the place.

The owners refused to accommodate Meghan Markle's request since the place had already "been reserved for a birthday party for 15 people." They reportedly "refused to bounce the party out of the space" and told her that she and her companions would have to sit inside the restaurant, which they did.

The insider added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ended up sitting in the middle of the busy restaurant because they could not book a private room. There were "lots and lots of security all throughout the restaurant" and the couple's bodyguards allegedly blocked people who were trying to take their photos on the way to the restaurant. It is said that other diners were even warned that they would be "asked to leave" if they tried to snap any photos of the pair.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted leaving Tribeca hotspot Locanda Verde on Monday evening pic.twitter.com/ugcssKOpRU — Queen Maxima and Royal Ladies #PlatinumJubilee (@vaninaswchindt) July 19, 2022

On the other hand, another eyewitness claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were very friendly and sweet with everyone inside the restaurant. The couple reportedly only "requested a specific table in the dining room" and not the entire courtyard.

"There was a random birthday celebration at the table next to theirs. Meghan went up to them with Harry and said, 'I wish you the happiest birthday,' to the table next to her. They were all dumbfounded and just said, 'Thank you so much,'" the source said.

Another spy said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared in "great spirits" as they "wined and dined with another couple that seemed to be close friends." The couple's dinner date at Locanda Verde came after the duke gave a speech about world hunger and climate change at the United Nations General Assembly earlier in the day.