Prince Harry reportedly appeared anxious before he gave his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, July 18. According to a body language expert, Meghan Markle made sure to calm his nerves and support him before and after he took to the stage.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared elegant in a Givenchy three-quarter sleeve black blouse with a matching skirt. She looked "confident and sociable" as she sat upright with elegance in her seat beside her husband. On the contrary, the Duke of Sussex had a "deadpan, unsmiling facial expression" that seemed to show his anxiousness.

Body language expert Judi James said the 37-year-old looked "nervous" before and after he gave his speech. She told The Express, "Harry's speech might have been delivered with a somber gravitas but his body language before and after suggested high levels of anxiety and nervousness."

She explained, "In his seat at the U.N. his eyes look wide and his gaze is reflective rather than animated, as if he is mulling over his speech in his head."

Meghan Markle may have sensed Prince Harry's nervousness because she was spotted trying to calm him down in her own way. She appeared to be "calming his nerves" with the way she sat with her torso partly turned towards her husband as "silent support."

At some point, she even smiled up at him and rubbed his arm as if to pacify his nerves. According to James, "this supportive and reassuring approach intensifies as she takes his right hand in a clasp with her own, placing it on her lap and holding his arm with her other hand in a gesture that looks aimed at calming nerves and offering loving support."

The body language expert said that even when Prince Harry was giving his speech, the Duchess of Sussex "quite naturally" offered "some silent support and encouragement from her place in the audience." She had "her hand clasp twisted on her lap in a sign of empathetic tension as she watched him deliver his important keynote."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never shy away from showing their affection for each other in public. They are often seen holding hands in public engagements regardless if they are walking or just sitting down. Their appearance at the United Nations General Assembly was no different.