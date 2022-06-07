Meghan Markle reportedly wanted to get out of the UK as quickly as possible and she did not even give Prince Harry time to reconnect with his old friends.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the country last week with their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. As far as reports go, they only attended two events. They watched the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2 and were at the thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral the following day.

Then on June 4, they celebrated Lilibet's first birthday with an intimate gathering attended by close friends and family at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. However, they did not stay for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5.

Instead, they flew back home to California via a private jet out of Farnborough Airport in England at 1:30 p.m., while the rest of the royals gathered to watch the parade from Buckingham Palace.

A source claimed that Prince Harry felt homesick while in the U.K. with his family. It made him want to extend their stay and spend more time with friends and family.

A source told Heat magazine, "A number of his old friends had called him up and tried to arrange dinner parties and visits to his favourite old haunts, plus double dates, and even fun day trips with their respective families, since many of these guys have, like Harry, now got kids of their own."

However, Meghan Markle "didn't bite and wanted them out of England as quickly as possible." Seeing Princess Eugenie and "a few selected acquaintances" was reportedly enough for her.

"But that's as far as it goes. It's tough on Harry, who had it in his head that they'd be reconnecting [with friends] once the Jubilee duties were out of the way," the insider continued and added that if he had his way, he would have "extended the trip and stayed on for longer than planned, but Meghan didn't want that."

Prince Harry reportedly hopes that his family can "have more trips" to the U.K. in the future so he can work on rebuilding his relationship with Prince William and Prince Charles. He has also assured Meghan Markle that he "doesn't want to move back to the UK, but wants more of a balance and for his kids to have a relationship with his family."