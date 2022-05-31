Meghan Markle is said to be worried that her and Prince Harry's visit to the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations will change his mind about living in the U.S.A.

The celebrations will mark the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first visit to the country as a family of four. as they will also bring their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months. The Jubilee will be a joyous occasion as the royals will get together in honour of Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne. It could even potentially pave the way for reconciliation among the allegedly feuding family members.

But a source claimed that the 40-year-old is deeply worried about how it could emotionally affect her husband and his decision to live in California. The reunion is said to be a cause for concern for Meghan Markle, as it could lead to Prince Harry reminiscing about his old life and wanting to move back to the U.K. for good.

"Meghan is freaking out about the Jubilee," a source said according to OK! magazine, adding that she is worried that "the royals will get their claws into Harry." She reportedly fears that Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, may guilt-trip the 37-year-old into staying to help rebuild the image of the monarchy after Prince Andrew tarnished it with his sex abuse scandal.

It reportedly also does not help that the Duke of Sussex may stay for the sake of his grandmother. The insider claimed that he "feels terrible" that he has not been around for the 96-year-old especially with her health declining.

To make sure that the royals do not persuade Prince Harry to move back to the U.K., the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly insisted that she be part of "every meeting to keep things under control." The insider said that "she's terrified everyone might get along and they'll convince him to move back home."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be part of the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance at the Platinum Jubilee. It is believed that they will be at Friday's Thanksgiving service with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, and will celebrate Lilibet's first birthday on June 4 with the monarch at Frogmore Cottage.