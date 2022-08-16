Meghan Markle allegedly still holds a grudge against Katy Perry for a comment she made about her wedding dress while comparing it to Kate Middleton's gown.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are neighbours with Perry and her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, in Santa Barbara, California. While the duke is an acquaintance of the "Lord of the Rings" star, his wife is said to be wary of the singer.

A source told OK! magazine that the former "Suits" star is "keenly aware of a comment that Katy Perry made in 2018 about her wedding dress and is notorious for holding a grudge."

The "comment wasn't meant to be hurtful" but Meghan Markle reportedly "felt under siege at that time and was overwhelmed by arguments with staff, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Thomas Markle."

The insider added, "I would not expect to see Meghan and Katy carpooling to PTA meetings anytime in the future!"

The said comment came from a 2018 interview in which Perry got candid about the Givenchy Haute Couture wedding gown the Duchess of Sussex wore to her wedding on May 19, 2018. She told Entertainment Tonight, "I would have done one more fitting. I'm never not going to tell the truth! One more fitting, but I love you." The singer thought that Kate Middleton's wedding dress was better and quipped, "Kate, Kate, Kate won, Kate won!"

Regardless, the 37-year-old praised Meghan Markle for her humanitarian efforts and said, "It's amazing what she's doing with all this, her humanitarian efforts. You know, the fact that she's a proud feminist, I love all that. I support her as another woman and love her and wish them both well."

As for Prince Harry, he is said to be "sincerely grateful to anyone that is proactive in protecting his family" while they live in the U.S.A. Bloom is believed to be "very sympathetic towards Harry and Meghan and does reach out if he ever sees anything suspicious in the neighborhood." However, the source said that he and the Duke of Sussex "fit more into the acquaintance category than friends."