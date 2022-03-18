Royal followers have something to look forward to in the summer with the release of a new Spotify podcast series from Meghan Markle.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Audio confirmed the launch in a statement released to several online publications including Harpers Bazaar. It read, "We are excited to announce that we are continuing production of Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex's groundbreaking first podcast series, set to launch this summer." Details about the said project will be released soon.

Aside from the podcast, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also work directly with Spotify to promote audio content that is reliable and accurate. They will collaborate on proposals for new "policies, practices, and strategies meant to raise creator awareness, minimise the spread of misinformation, and support transparency."

The announcement of the podcast series came after more than a year of hiatus from Archewell Audio. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multi-million dollar deal with Spotify to produce original content and they announced their partnership in December 2020. They had announced their goal to "build community through shared experience, narratives, and values."

The couple has so far only released a 30-minute episode on Dec. 29, 2020, which had famous guests like James Corden, Elton John, Tyler Perry, and Stacey Abrams, to name a few. Archie even made an adorable cameo.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were expected to produce more content in 2021, but that did not happen and Spotify had to take matters into its hands by hiring producers to help out.

The announcement of the duchess' upcoming Spotify podcast series comes after the streaming giant fought criticism over Joe Rogan's podcast. The host was accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19. Spotify continued to air his show "The Joe Rogan Experience" despite calls for it to be discontinued. The decision led to many musicians leaving.

There were also calls for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to end their deal with Spotify. But instead of pulling out, they shared their commitment to continue working with them in building policies to make sure accurate information is aired moving forward. They also called on the streaming platform to address COVID-19 misinformation.