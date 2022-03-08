Spotify and Netflix are said to be keeping Meghan Markle busy these days, so much so that she barely has time to socialise.

The Duchess of Sussex is rarely seen in public nowadays because her multi-million dollar deals with the two media streamers are keeping her busy at home. She is said to be keeping up content creation, especially since Archewell Audio only managed to produce one 30-minute episode in December 2020 for Spotify.

Meghan Markle also has her animated series "Pearl" to focus on for her deal with Netflix. Meanwhile, Prince Harry has yet to update supporters on the release of his "Heart of Invictus" documentary for the streaming giant.

A source claimed that the duchess is "feeling the heat" from their projects since they are now under pressure to produce content. Spotify and Netflix have even taken matters into their own hands by hiring producers to help with the projects.

Read more Radio host blasts 'money hungry' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over Spotify deal

"People think Harry and Meghan aren't doing their jobs or are inept. But the reality is they can't do everything themselves," the insider told OK! magazine.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on a tight schedule. As such, she has been keeping to herself at home to work on the projects.

"The paychecks Meghan and Harry are taking home are massive, but with that comes a huge amount of responsibility — and Meghan certainly feels the weight of that," the source shared.

The former "Suits" actress is believed to be a "perfectionist, so it makes sense that right now work is taking precedence over things like going out to a football game."

Aside from work, there are the children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, nine months, who are also keeping her busy at home. The insider said that the Duchess of Sussex is "very hands-on with the children, who keep her going from morning until night."

As such, Meghan Markle "doesn't have time to go out just to be seen the way she used to." But "it's not like she's shutting everyone out" since she still has "a few quiet get-togethers." Her mother Doria is often around too to help out.