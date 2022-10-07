A body language expert said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to convince the public that they should be seen as a power couple with their recent portraits taken by their friend and veteran photographer Misan Harriman.

Harriman took the photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before their appearance at the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Sept. 5. In one picture, the former "Suits" star, dressed all in red, looked pointedly confident next to her husband, who gave the camera a sly smile.

Body language expert Arianne Carter said the couple nailed a "power pose." But they give off a different vibe based on their posture. She told the Daily Star that Meghan Markle appeared confident and could also be mistaken as "arrogant."

The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month. pic.twitter.com/hE4DVD1HaB — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) October 3, 2022

She explained, "Meghan has her chin raised slightly, this can be a sign of confidence or arrogance depending on the context it's used. In this instance with the full frontal posture and facing the camera, she's going for a confident pose."

Carter said the duchess' pose is "not as warm and engaging as Harry's body language display." She pointed out that the Duke of Sussex has his head "slightly lowered and he's looking up under slightly lowered brows, this is a reminiscent pose used often by his mother and is a submissive head dip and eyes raised, it makes him look friendly and warm."

She also noted that the 38-year-old allowed Meghan Markle "to take the full attention" when he slightly turned his body towards her.

Another portrait was taken from the side and showed the couple looking off into the distance while they held hands. Carter called it a "solemn" shot and showed "slightly more warmth to Meghan's facial expression." She said they looked like "they're standing to attention and want to be taken seriously as a power couple."

Harriman shared the photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just two days after Buckingham Palace released a new portrait of the British Royal Family. It featured King Charles III, his wife Queen Consort Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Kate Middleton.