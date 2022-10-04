Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly made a slight dig at King Charles III when they released not just one but two of their new portraits taken during their appearance at the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Sept. 5.

Royal watchers are convinced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex agreed to share the photos to hit back at His Majesty given the timing of their release. The images were taken by the couple's close friend Misan Harriman, who is a veteran photographer and chair of London's famous Southbank Centre.

He posted one taken "moments before attending the opening ceremony" of the One Young World Summit. It showed Prince Harry holding Meghan Markle's hand while he smiles at the camera.

One commented that the 38-year-old "looked tickled" next to his "gorgeous" wife. Others left compliments saying the couple looked "cute," "photogenic," "smoking," and "happy and thriving."

The second is a black-and-white portrait taken from the side as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked off into the distance while holding hands. One Twitter user commented, "O Wow!! This is a Powerful Picture of this Wonderful Amazing Couple! Congratulations Misan!!." Another wrote, "These two are incredibly attractive, but sir, you are an artist who really knows how to photograph them."

However, there were those who think that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new photos were in response to Buckingham Palace. Harriman shared his pictures of the couple just two days after the palace released a new Royal Family portrait showing King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

📸 Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort with Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales.



One netizen wrote, "It just took one photo with the RF, and boom they are right out there. The rest of their lives will always be one step behind the RF. Pathetic!" Royal commenter Kinsey Schofield also thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed a look of "vengeance" in the first photo. She replied to another user who called their portraits a "poster for 'Vengeance Part 2.'"

Harriman's portraits of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were taken just days before Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle.