Meghan Markle divided public opinion about her speech at the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Monday, Sept. 5. There were those who found it inspiring while others claimed it was all about herself.

The Duchess of Sussex, looking regal in an all-red Valentino ensemble, spoke to both young and old members of the audience at the event held at Bridgewater Hall. In her keynote address, she recalled the time she became one of the organisation's counsellors in 2014 when she was still starring in "Suits."

She also reflected on her feelings when she attended One Young World's flagship event in Ottawa in 2016 and in London, in 2019. She talked about how her "life had changed rather significantly" because now she is married to Prince Harry and has two children, Archie, and Lilibet.

Markle also expressed her delight and thrill to have her husband by her side this time. She shared that One Young World "has been an integral part" of her life for many years before she met Prince Harry and admitted, "so to meet again here on U.K. soil with him by my side, makes it all feel full circle."

Closing her speech, the Duchess of Sussex said she was humbled to join the One Young World community, which is comprised of activists, world leaders, business executives, humanitarians, politicians, entrepreneurs, and innovators. She then declared the organisation's summit officially open.

There were those who praised Meghan Markle's speech, with Somalian-American model and activist Halima Aden telling People that it was "the best kick off and it motivated everybody on stage." Human rights activist and One Young World ambassador Jamira Burley admitted that she "was super inspired" by the duchess' speech.

However, constant critics of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were less than impressed. Royal author Angela Levin said it was "off-putting" that Meghan Markle's first line is "it's very nice to be back in the U.K." She then called the duchess a "phony."

It's totally off putting to hear her first line 'it's very nice to be back in the UK.' What a phoney https://t.co/lVYFGYQtRo — Angela Levin (@angelalevin1) September 5, 2022

Please hire better speech writers. Everything she says sounds like it could be seen on a decorative plaque inside a TK Maxx. pic.twitter.com/u5bWVRtlQM — KINSEY SCHOFIELD (@kinseyschofield) September 5, 2022

My new @TheSun column on royal-basher Meghan Markle’s return to the Britain she loathes - to preach about equality & poverty with her halfwit doormat husband Harry. https://t.co/1sm2j7O5RJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 5, 2022

Others were quick to agree with Levin, with one calling Meghan Markle "a fraud." Another thought her speech at the One Young World summit was selfish, saying, "Started watching and had to shut off. Almost entirely about herself with a few nods to others quickly followed by more about herself."