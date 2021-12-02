Meghan Markle has beaten Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals as the most influential member of the British royal family in a survey that used results based on Internet searches.

The survey carried out by Design Bundles used Google searches, Instagram hashtags, and media articles written about the family. The Duchess of Sussex came out on top with 7.4 million searches on Google, 11,200 articles, and 10.4 million mentions on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the 95-year-old British monarch came in second followed by Kate Middleton and then Prince Harry. The late Princess Diana's influence still remains as she grabbed the fifth spot with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall at the bottom of the list at 10th place.

A spokesperson for Design Bundles said that "Meghan Markle has an extraordinary influence around the world...ever since she and Prince Harry's relationship took the world by storm in 2017."

"Meghan's bravery and boldness in speaking up about issues such as racism, parental leave, and empowering women are unlike any other Royal, the representative told Entertainment Daily adding that the duchess' "voice is a powerful and enduring one."

Aside from her outspoken personality, the spokesperson also lauded Meghan Markle for her sense of philanthropy. "The Duchess of Sussex is deeply committed to alleviating world issues through her charity work, and despite no longer being a working Royal, proves that her influence is positive and unchanging."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost their patronages and royal privileges when they left their roles as senior royals in March 2020. But despite no longer working for the family, they vowed to remain committed to public service. As such, they launched their non-profit organisation Archewell Foundation and partnered with several charity foundations to help spread compassion and provide financial, psychological, and emotional assistance to those in need.

Meghan Markle recently lobbied for paid parental leave in the U.S.A, something which attracted both negative and positive reactions not just from local civilians but also from politicians. But even before she married Prince Harry she was already attached to several charities, including with One Young World. She supported the organisation for five years from 2014 and the founders described her as "an inspiration to young leaders all over the world."