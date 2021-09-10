Meghan Markle is said to be more popular now than her husband Prince Harry because of her recent lack of presence in the news.

The Duchess of Sussex has been quiet since she announced her "40x40" birthday initiative on Aug. 4. The last statement she and the Duke of York shared was in response to the crisis that happened in Afghanistan after the Taliban forces took over the country.

Since then, it has mostly been Prince Harry grabbing the spotlight because of his public appearances. He was recently ridiculed for taking a private jet back home to California from Aspen, Colorado after he joined a polo match benefiting his co-founded Sentebale charity. He was called a hypocrite for going against his lectures on climate change.

The Duke of Sussex also recently made an appearance at the GQ awards via video message. He also made the trip back home in July for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue. Suffice to say, he was featured in the press more than his wife.

Royal commentators noticed that because of these, Meghan Markle has become "more popular" than Prince Harry. Royally Us podcast hosts Molly Mulshine and Christina Garibaldi acknowledged that the couple lost some support among the young people in the U.K. But they pointed out that the 36-year-old royal's approval ratings had suffered worse than his wife.

"It was interesting to me that Meghan's approval rating was actually a little bit higher than Harry's," Garibaldi said to which Mulshine shared, "I wonder if it's because he has really been the more vocal one in the last few months."

"We have barely heard from her (Meghan) – only her birthday initiative – which I think is really smart because as we've been saying, people have unfairly blamed her for them leaving when there is no evidence to suggest that she was the reason why they left," she continued.

"So it makes sense that now she's like 'okay, I'm just going to make sure that everyone knows that I'm not the one who was spearheading all of this,'" Mulshine added to which Gribaldi agreed and said that the Duchess of Sussex is totally taking "a backseat" now.

Meghan Markle is said to be keeping a low profile now because she is focusing her attention on taking care of her children with Prince Harry. She recently gave birth to Archie's sister Lilibet Diana on June 4.