Royal biographer Andrew Morton said the British royals suffered a tragedy with Meghan Markle's exit because she could have been someone relevant to the institution.

The author of "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess" expressed his dismay at Megxit. He said he had expected the Duchess of Sussex to remain in the institution because she "made every effort to get involved" with the Royal Family.

"I thought that she was a team player before, and she was known as a team player on 'Suits,'" he said in a recent podcast interview on Royally Us.

Morton pointed out that Meghan Markle even deactivated her social media accounts, her online blog "The Tig," and sacrificed a lot to be part of the family. He noted, "She converted to the Church of England, she changed her nationality and was going to become a Brit. She gave up all her social media accounts and dropped the fact she was a patron of various charities."

The royal biographer also contradicted claims that the mum-of-two was not ready to be part of Prince Harry's family. He said she "seemed to be willing to integrate into the Royal Family" and called her exit a "tragedy" for the royals.

"I think that what's happened is a small tragedy for the Royal Family that they've lost someone who was relevant to a section of the population that they couldn't really reach," he said.

Morton even drew comparisons between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana. He said both women shared the same feelings about their life as royals.

"Yes, absolutely. It was like deja vu. Meghan talking of her sense of isolation and felt like a prisoner in a palace was virtually word for word what Diana said to me," he said when asked by hosts Molly Mulshine and Christina Garibaldi if the duchess' experience was similar to the late Princess of Wales.

Morton, who also wrote several books about Princess Diana, said they were both exposed to the same ridicule from the British tabloids shortly after their respective weddings. The late royal reportedly went from "fairy tale princess to a fiend and a monster" after she married Prince Charles and Meghan Markle from "Duchess Dazzling to Duchess Difficult within a short months" since her wedding to Prince Harry.