Meghan Markle would not have gotten the publicity boost had she not married Prince Harry, according to a former U.S. political advisor.

Lee Cohen, who formerly advised senior U.S. politicians on British relations, said that the duchess owes her notoriety to the British royals. He claimed that she would not have gotten so popular had she not married Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle may have made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with her recurring role as Rachel Zane in the legal TV series "Suits" but she was not a household name until she married Prince Harry in May 2018 and eventually became known as the Duchess of Sussex.

Cohen said that the 40-year-old "certainly never would have obtained the level of publicity that she currently has if she hadn't married into this family." As such, he finds it worrying that she went ahead and made those allegations against the Royal Family in her Oprah interview.

He told The Express that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should not have insulted the royals. He said, "They've earned my scorn because they've treated Harry's family very poorly in all of this. I don't feel that it's at all productive for them to be criticising the Royal Family."

Cohen, who was an expert on Anglo-American matters for the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, said the couple already "got what they wanted" so it is not right for them to be criticising the royal family. He mentioned Megxit and added, "They stepped back, they have the notoriety already."

This is not the first time the American Conservative shared his thoughts against Meghan Markle. He previously called it "laughable" that she shared her "feelings" and political views on the conflict in Afghanistan.

He asked. "Why is someone whose only credentials are as an actor weighing in on important foreign policy issues and current events? It's laughable." He claimed that the Duchess of Sussex "has zero subject matter expertise and can only offer her feelings on issues."

Cohen said that the only reason that people listen to Meghan Markle or give her "the time of day is because of the family she married into and subsequently ran away from."