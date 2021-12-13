Meghan Markle's debacle with her estranged family could be far from over as they could each spill more awkward revelations about her through a book.

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti warned that members of the Duchess of Sussex's family could go as far as make unauthorised biographies about her. He claimed that the more she does not speak to them, the more they will likely share stories that would not do her any good.

"She's cut off members of her family entirely including her father who she seems to have been very close to growing up and he seems to have supported her and paid for her to be privately educated," he told Express and noted that Thomas Markle Sr. still speaks to the press bearing criticism of his estranged daughter.

"Now she doesn't talk to him as far as we're aware, he frequently speaks out about that and he's quite critical of her and Harry's behaviour," Sacerdoti said.

"I think that we can expect in the future members of her family to increasingly say things that she doesn't want them to whether it's her brother or her father. I think we can also expect more awkward revelations of Meghan in terms of books written about her," he added.

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle already wrote a book called "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister Part 1." In it, she talks about her dysfunctional relationship with the duchess. Sacerdoti suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should "think ahead to how they'll react to those sorts of revelations" as he called these unauthorised biographies "a counterbalance to the very, very carefully managed PR efforts the couple put out themselves."

Sacerdoti thinks that the public would be eager to know more about Meghan Markle because she is "somebody who has had half a life before she became connected to the Royal Family." She was previously married to film producer Trevor Engelson, had a successful acting career in "Suits" and most of all, has family disputes. The royal commentator claimed that her pre-royal life could "yield stories that are interesting to tabloids, the public and could be embarrassing" for her now as the Duchess of Sussex.