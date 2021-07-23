Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be up for some fresh intriguing revelations following news that her estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., has joined "Big Brother VIP" in Australia.

According to the Daily Mail, the 54-year old was recognised by staff at Sydney Airport on Thursday before he proceeded to a hotel where he will quarantine for 14 days before he debuts on the show, which will air on Channel Seven later this year. Filming for the reality TV series will reportedly start in the coming months at a complex built at Sydney Olympic Park. However, a spokesperson for the network refused to confirm if Markle Jr. is part of "Big Brother VIP."

"We are not commenting on speculation about the cast of 'Big Brother VIP'. All will be revealed soon and Big Brother is looking forward to meeting the new collection of housemates," the representative said.

Markle Jr., from Grant's Pass, Oregon, would have reportedly likely obtained a "critical skills" visa to be allowed entry into Australia amid the pandemic. This is given to an individual whose presence is said to benefit the country economically. Meanwhile, other citizens remain stranded overseas and unable to return home.

"It's important to note that Seven ensures the arrival of international artists in Australia does not impact or impede on Australians returning home from overseas. Any international artists associated with Seven are on arrangements that exist outside of the flight cap on international arrivals and have been granted exemptions by the government to come here," the spokesperson explained adding, "All our artists also undertake quarantine measures in line with government legislation."

The window fitter is relatively unknown, but he was once charged for holding a gun to his fiancée Darlene Blount's head in 2017. He later apologised and they are still together, although it is not known how his case ended.

Markle Jr. is the older paternal half-brother of the Duchess of Sussex. He is the brother of Samantha Markle also known as Samantha Grant. Like his sister, he does not have much of a relationship with the royal, having last seen her in 2011. But he once criticised her for cutting off their father, Thomas Markle Sr., and called her a "phony" and a "jaded, shallow, conceited woman."