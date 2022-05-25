The public is keen to know how Meghan Markle will feel when Tom Bower releases his book which is said to be focused on her. The royal biographer had said it "will tell the truth" about the Duchess of Sussex.

The unauthorised book will reportedly leave no stone unturned as the author is believed to be "terrifyingly thorough in his research." A source previously told The Sun, "Tom has previously worked with some of his subjects, and even spent time trailing them, but it has been made perfectly clear to him that this will not be an option with Meghan. She wants no part of it."

Royal experts are now anticipating how the book will affect the Duchess of Sussex. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Neil Sean wondered if it will contain interviews with those who knew or crossed paths with the royal. This would include her ex-husband, Trevor Engelson. He claimed that she must be terrified of what he has to say about their relationship.

Read more Meghan Markle braces for more 'awkward' revelations from estranged family

"As he [Tom Bower] said, you know, a lot of people were willing to go on record and speak, many without being paid, we might point out as well. This must be terrifying for Meghan Markle, herself because obviously, they've got an axe to grind, some may say, but on the other side of the coin, they definitely want to get their side of the story out," he said.

Speaking of Engelson, Sean continued, "This particular individual would truly have a remarkable story because, after all, he would have first-hand experience of what it was like, yes what it was like, to be married the first time around to the actress from Suits."

He said, "When you think about it, you read the stories, if you believe them, the way that she just wanted to collect the food mixer, or the blender, posted back his ring, that sort of stuff, there's two sides to every story and of course, we only know her version of events."

Sean shared that he is looking forward to what Engelson has to say because he has never publicly spoken about his marriage with Meghan Markle before. He cited insiders who shared that Bower's book will "reveal a substantial amount" about the Duchess of Sussex's first marriage to the American film producer from 2011 to 2013.