Meghan Markle braces for more family drama as her estranged father Thomas Markle Sr. recently said he would be willing to testify against her in court if it helps daughter Samantha Markle.

Discussing the lawsuit, Thomas believes that his eldest daughter should win. He said, "I'm certainly pulling for my oldest daughter Samantha" and shared that he "would be more than happy" to testify against Meghan.

"I've been trying for almost four years to get to see my daughter and her ginger husband in a courtroom face-to-face. I'd be thrilled to defend my oldest daughter," he said during the debut episode of his YouTube channel "Remarkable Friendship" on Monday, which he hosted alongside friend and photographer Karl Larsen.

Thomas even suggested that the Duchess of Sussex should just settle because "she can't defend the things she said." Samantha is seeking £57,000 in damages and asked that her sibling cover her legal fees.

In the vlog, Thomas also spoke about his disappointment at Prince Harry because he did not fly out to ask his permission to marry Meghan. He said, "I thought the Royals had some kind of sense of dignity where he would have taken the time to fly down and see me."

Professing to be "on the Queen team," the 77-year-old shared, "It amazes me that a man that tells me don't talk to anyone rides on the top of a bus down Hollywood Boulevard doing an interview. It amazes me that they go on Oprah Winfrey for hours and sat there and talked and exposed things that they shouldn't be exposing to anyone and I think it's so disrespectful to the Royals."

The 57-year-old author of "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister Part 1" is accusing the Duchess of Sussex of defamation over the Oprah interview. She said the royal lied about having to work odd jobs for money since their dad made sure she was financially stable. She also called it "defamatory" for the former "Suits" star to imply that she grew up as "an only child" and made her seem like a "virtual stranger."

Samantha said Meghan Markle made "false and malicious statements" about her in the Oprah interview in March last year. She also claimed that her half-sister lied to the authors of "Finding Freedom." The duchess' lawyer Michael Kump called the allegations "baseless and absurd" and said they "will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves."