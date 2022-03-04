Samantha Markle is suing her half-sister Meghan Marke for defamation following the alleged lies she said in her interview with Oprah Winfrey in March last year.

The 57-year old claimed in court documents obtained by Page Six that her sibling made "false and malicious statements" during the explosive interview, which was watched by thousands across the U.K. and the U.S.A.

Samantha said the Duchess of Sussex lied about being "an only child" and being forced to work odd jobs for money. She also alleged that the royal lied about the timeframe of the last time they saw each other.

"The defamatory implication is that Plaintiff had no relationship whatsoever with her sister Meghan, they were virtual strangers and that Plaintiff has created a lucrative career selling false stories to tabloids and television programs when she knows nothing about Defendant's childhood," read the filing.

Samantha also said that Meghan Markle made false claims about how she "essentially raised herself from virtual poverty" and "was forced from the age of 13 to work in a series of low-paying jobs to 'make ends meet.'"

She then accused the Duchess of Sussex of inflicting emotional pain upon their father Thomas Markle Sr., who suffered two heart attacks in the leadup to her wedding with Prince Harry in May 2018. His health issues were reportedly "associated with the Royal wedding, the constant hounding and harassment by paparazzi and other media, and upsetting text messages" he received from Meghan and Prince Harry.

Samantha said that their father "did not refuse to attend the wedding" but "was instructed by his doctor not to attend" because he was "too sick to travel to England." She also slammed "Finding Freedom" as her sister's "fairy tale life" story and "nothing more than a book of lies."

Meghan Markle's estranged sister is asking $75,000 as payment for damages and for the cost of court and attorney fees. But the Duchess of Sussex's attorney Michael Kump called Samantha's lawsuit "baseless and absurd" and merely "a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behaviour." He said they will "give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves."