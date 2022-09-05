The royals have reportedly refused to meet with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while they are in the U.K. this week over fears that whatever they say could end up in another interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in Manchester on Sept. 5 for the One Young World Summit. They will head to Germany the following day to attend a 2023 Invictus Games event, and then head back to London on Sept. 8 for the WellChild Awards.

They reportedly have Wednesday and Thursday free to do whatever they want, including possibly reconnecting with the royals. But according to OK! magazine, there will be no meetings with Prince Charles, Prince William, and Queen Elizabeth II or any senior royal staff for that matter.

Meghan Markle is allegedly at fault because of her recent veiled swipes against her royal in-laws and royal protocols in her "Archetypes" podcast and in her interview with The Cut. Now, it is said that the royals have qualms and are being cautious about seeing her and Prince Harry.

"Everyone is frightened to be around them. Anything you say might end up on the cover of an American magazine," a top advisor exclusively told the publication, referring to the Duchess of Sussex's recent interview with The Cut.

"We were all bracing for the release of Harry's book, no one knew Meghan would take it upon herself to strike first. Any chance of a meeting with family members is now off the table," the source added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to stay at Frogmore Cottage while they are in the U.K. Questions have also been raised about whether they will meet with their new neighbours, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to have already moved their family to the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage also on the grounds of Windsor. The mum-of-three was photographed driving out of their new home earlier this week.

Kate Middleton spotted driving near Windsor after moving to Adelaide Cottage - https://t.co/t3NjFbaLYv pic.twitter.com/8IiDJ1zlOl — Imagesum.com - Latest Information Portal (@imagesum) September 4, 2022

It is believed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to meet with the royals while they are in the U.K, especially not with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Sussex allegedly left her brother-in-law furious over the things she said about the royals in her podcast and in her magazine interview.