Meghan Markle is being accused of lying about her Nelson Mandela story in a recent magazine interview, after the only South African cast member of "The Lion King" has come forward to deny ever talking to her.

The Duchess of Sussex recalled the encounter with the cast member during the 2019 premiere of "The Lion King" in London. She told The Cut that an actor from South Africa pulled her aside to say: "I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same way we did when Mandela was freed from prison."

Dr. John Kani claimed he was the only South African actor involved in the film, wherein he voiced Rafiki. But he does not recall ever meeting or talking to Meghan Markle.

"I have never met Meghan Markle. This seems like something of a faux pas by her. I have never met the duchess at all," he told the Daily Mail adding, "I am the only South African member of the cast and I did not attend the premiere in London. I went to Hollywood as we opened there and from there I had to go immediately to Paris where I was shooting a film sequel, so I couldn't hang around."

Dr. Kani called it "baffling" as he "did not go to the opening in Leicester Square" because he did not have time to do that. He believes that it "just may be a misremembering on her side."

He added that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding was "no big deal" in his country and that he has no idea what "month she married or what year." He also blasted the wedding's association with Mandela's release from prison and said, "We had no South African link to the wedding or to her marrying Harry. I am truly surprised by this. For me, it is a non-event, the whole thing."

Meghan Markle comparing herself to Mandela has raised criticism including from his grandson. GB News reporter Nigel Farage also slammed the Duchess of Sussex for the damage she has caused the royal family with her alleged lies. He called her and Prince Harry "self-obsessed liars" in a tweet.