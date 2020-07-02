Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding apparently boosted Britain's tourism business, according to their legal team. She believes her May 2018 wedding at the Windsor Castle generated a huge income of £ 1billion in tourism which outweighs the taxpayers' contribution towards crowd security.

The claims were made by the Duchess of Sussex's legal team in the latest documents released as part of her High Court lawsuit against a British tabloid, according to Daily Mail. The legal battle between the royal and the publication began last year over an article that apparently publicly used Meghan Markle's private letter to her father Thomas Markle.

As per the report, the UK taxpayers provided an estimated 32 million pounds cost of the wedding. Meanwhile, the church service, flowers, and reception were paid by the British royal family. It is said that most of the UK taxpayers' amount was spent on security measures including crowd control and deploying armed forces for the protection of the event.

Now, Meghan's team claims that the royal wedding was "'not, in fact, publicly funded," but rather personally financed by Prince Charles. "Any public costs incurred for the wedding were solely for security and crowd control to protect members of the public, as deemed necessary by Thames Valley Police and the Metropolitan Police," the document said.

In addition, it is suggested in the legal papers that the royal wedding benefitted the UK economy enormously. "It estimated an overall boost to the UK economy of £1.05billion, which also included £300million in public relations value, £250million for retail and restaurants, £150million for the fashion industry and £50million on merchandise," the report reads.

Meanwhile, the report suggests that a consulting firm Brand Finance had previously evaluated that Sussex's wedding would enable approximately 300 million pounds to the UK tourism.

In other news, Meghan has a celebration in order. The British Vogue magazine's edition that she guest-edited with Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful for the "Forces for Change Issue" has been awarded The Diversity Initiative of the Year Award at the PPA Awards. At the time of release, the September issues became the fastest-selling in the 104-year history of the magazine, according to Hello.

"I'm honoured to have this very special issue recognised," Meghan, said in a special message to mark the celebration. "Creating Forces for Change with Edward was an opportunity to have the September Issue of Vogue reflect the world as we see it - beautiful and strong in its diversity. Huge congratulations to Edward who helped bring this to light, and for his additional honour of being awarded 'best editor' by PPA."