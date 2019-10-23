Television show host Wendy Williams does not seem to agree with Meghan Markle's statements in the recently released ITV documentary. In one of the recent episodes, Williams slammed the Duchess of Sussex over her remarks on the media's treatment of her.

On Sunday night, ITV released a documentary titled "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey." The short movie was inspired by the couple's recent royal tour to South Africa. It contained several clips from their trip to the African continent as well as some personal issues. In the interview, Meghan Markle opened up about intense media scrutiny. This evoked a response from the television show presenter and author of "Ask Wendy".

According to Entertainment Tonight, Hot Topics segment of Williams shows discussed the 38-year-old royal's interview and remarks. Williams argued that Meghan was fully aware of what was coming after she becomes a part of the royal family and now she is trying to gain "sympathy".

"Meghan, nobody feels sorry for you. You knew what you were signing up for girl!" Williams said on her show. "You knew exactly what you were doing. And I applaud her plot-ation on the royal situation. But please, don't try to garner sympathy from us."

During her interview, the mother-of-one revealed that her friends warned her about marrying Prince Harry, and British tabloid's obsession with royals.

Williams went on to dismiss this comment by calling her friend some "hating-a** girlfriend of hers."

Later, Williams assured the audience that she likes Harry and Meghan very much. However, becoming a new royal is what, according to the host, led to lots of attention from paparazzi for her. She goes on to reveal that the former actress once sought employment at Wendy's as a runway model.

Meanwhile, according to a Daily Mail report, Prince Harry's friends have come out in support of the royal couple after the emotional ITV documentary.

Previously, a royal source told CNN that the family-of-three will be taking a break from royal duties mid-November. Harry, Meghan and their five-month-old son Archie will be flying to the US to spend time with the duchess's mother Doria Ragland. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex celebrated the birth of their son in May 2019.