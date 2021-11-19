Meghan Markle gave an awkward performance in front of street vendors, as part of a prank for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and ended up getting trolled on social media.

During Meghan's recent appearance on the chat show, Ellen DeGeneres mentioned that the Duchess of Sussex wanted to do "one of those IFBs." An IFB, short for interruptible foldback, is a tiny earpiece that DeGeneres makes her guests wear and then feeds them cringe-worthy instructions to make a fool of themselves in public.

Meghan's IFB session started with the talk show host asking her to touch her elbow, her nose, and then perform a squat to confirm that she can hear her. The former actress then follows DeGeneres' instructions and approaches a street vendor selling crystals, where she pretends to have healing powers and moans with a crystal held against her head.

The Duchess then approaches the stall selling hot sauces, and bounces up and down in excitement at DeGeneras's request. She then tells the confused vendor, "Let mommy have a taste... My boo loves hot sauce." She nibbled on the snack given to her like a chipmunk, before shoving the whole thing at once and fanning at her face while saying, "Oh lordy, lordy, lordy."

Upon further instructions, the Duchess sang and danced to the tune of "I'm feeling hot, hot, hot" by "The Merrymen." She then exclaimed, "Mommy needs some milk," and proceeded to start drinking milk from a baby bottle she pulled out from her purse prepared by the chat show team.

She then went to the third vendor, a cookie seller, and was forced to deliver a joke without a punchline. She once again nibbled on the cookie like a chipmunk, after which she and her pretend assistant "Pwamma" put on kitten ears to show the seller how she entertains her kids.

The 40-year-old burst into a song, dancing around with the ears on her head while holding her hands up like kitten paws. She sang like a kitten, "I'm a kitten mew mew mew. You're a kitten mew mew mew. Mew mew mew, mew mew mew."

While some found Meghan's daring prank hilarious, others on social media trolled the Duchess and called it "embarrassing." One Twitter user said, "Is it just me or is Meghan Markle getting waaaay too much airtime? Trying to soften her image?" while another commented, "This is Meghan Markle, play-acting for the cameras, as usual."