Meghan Markle reportedly did not allow her estranged father Thomas Markle Sr. to extend an olive branch by offering to give a speech at her wedding to Prince Harry.

In his book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors," investigative journalist Tom Bower looks into the relationship between the Duchess of Sussex and her father. He claimed that he was "horrified" when he heard from Thomas about how the duchess treated her own father.

"For a daughter who owed her father everything to turn so viciously against him – and reduce a proud, successful man to such misery – was a shocking and terrible thing," Bower told OK! magazine.

The author claimed that the former Hollywood lighting director told him a different version when asked about his relationship with Meghan Markle. The former "Suits" star had said that she was estranged from her father.

However, Thomas told Bower that he had offered to visit her and Prince Harry numerous times only to have the duchess turn him down. She had allegedly told him to "lie low" to avoid unwanted media attention. The 78-year-old has yet to personally see the Duke of Sussex and his grandchildren Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

Then ahead of the royal wedding in May 2018, it is said that he offered to make a speech as a tribute. He thought that by doing so, he could mend bridges with the couple amid the media's negative portrayal of him.

"Thomas Markle had become upset by the portrayal of him online and in newspapers across the world as a scruffy, obese, alcoholic hermit. In a rare telephone call, Thomas told Harry he wanted to make a short speech at the wedding reception. Shortly after this, Meghan called to say this was not possible," Bower shared.

Thomas reportedly told the author, "That hurt – that was the worst blow."

Bower believes that how the Duchess of Sussex treats her father "reflects appallingly on her." He said, "She can plead that she is a philanthropist and an activist, but if you treat your father like that, then you're none of those things."

Thomas Markle Sr. has gone on several TV interviews to bash Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. But the couple has not responded to his criticism not even once.