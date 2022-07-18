Meghan Markle allegedly irritated Prince Charles with her refusal to reconcile with her estranged dad, Thomas Markle Sr., and even refused a request from Queen Elizabeth II to meet up with him.

The Duchess of Sussex caused controversy for the Royal Family with her family's drama. Her father, a retired Hollywood lighting director, was supposed to walk her down the aisle during her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. But he staged paparazzi photos ahead of the big day and suffered a heart attack thereafter, which prompted the Prince of Wales to take his place instead.

In the years that followed, Thomas Sr. had ceaselessly appeared on TV to bash the royals, especially his own daughter and her new husband. In his book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors," Tom Bower claimed that Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II had enough of the criticism, leading them to urge Meghan Markle to talk to her father.

The British monarch wanted Meghan to fly to America to reconcile with Thomas Sr., but she reportedly rejected the request because she feared "a frenzy of media attention and intrusion that could bring more embarrassment to the royal family." Likewise, Bower said that the Prince of Wales "berated" Prince Harry about it and asked him, "Can't she just go and see him and make this stop?"

In an excerpt published by The Daily Beast, the biographer wrote, "Harry did not tell his father about Thomas's fury at being ignored by his daughter. Harry explained that Meghan refused to telephone Thomas Markle because she suspected that 'his phone was not in his possession' and 'his email account was compromised.'" It is said that "the inconsistencies of Meghan's excuses not only irritated Charles but perhaps also the queen."

To this day, Meghan Markle still has not reconciled with Thomas Sr. nor with her half siblings Thomas Jr. and Samantha. She also told Oprah Winfrey in 2021 about the betrayal she felt when her father lied about staging the paparazzi shots ahead of the Royal Wedding. On his end, Thomas has gone on several TV interviews to continue to criticise his daughter and even Prince Harry and share his sympathies toward Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II.