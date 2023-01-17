Meghan Markle is denying that Jeremy Clarkson reached out to her to apologise over his hateful piece about her on The Sun.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the former "Top Gear" host shared that he emailed both the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry on Christmas to express his apology. He admitted that he was "mortified" to read his column, which he said he wrote in a hurry and did not read to someone else before he pressed send.

He wrote, "I, therefore, wrote to everyone who works with me saying how sorry I was, and then on Christmas morning, I e-mailed Harry and Meghan in California to apologise to them too. I said I was baffled by what they had been saying on TV but that the language I'd used in my column was disgraceful and that I was profoundly sorry."

However, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle denied that Clarkson reached out to the couple. In a statement acquired by the Daily Star, the representative said that he only contacted the duke.

"On December 25, 2022, Mr. Clarkson wrote solely to Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. The contents of his correspondence were marked Private and Confidential."

The statement continued, "While a new public apology has been issued today by Mr. Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his long-standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny. Unless each of his other pieces were also written 'in a hurry' as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate."

In his piece for The Sun, Clarkson expressed his hatred for Meghan Markle on a "cellular level" and wrote that he waits for the day when she gets paraded naked down the street with people throwing excrements at her and chanting "shame." He explained in his post that when he wrote this line he was thinking of a scene in the HBO series "Game of Thrones." But he forgot to mention this in his column so it sounded like he was "actually calling for revolting violence to rain down on Meghan's head."