Meghan Markle allegedly wants people to move on following the backlash she received over her claim that "Deal or No Deal" made her feel like a "bimbo" and "not smart."

A source claimed that the Duchess of Sussex felt bad that people reacted negatively after she shared what she personally felt about her time on the game show. The "negative backlash is extremely disappointing" but she "doesn't regret" telling her story.

"But she's learned a long time ago not to get too cut up or demotivated by those who wish to dwell in negativity, especially over something so trivial as a job she left many years ago," the insider told US Weekly.

The source claimed that Meghan Markle "knows that there are certain critics who will go to great lengths to stir the pot and call her out as a hypocrite in any way possible." She allegedly also "doesn't find it fair or easy to deal with" criticism from the public.

However, "her general response is to shrug her shoulders and say it is what it is." After all, she "has said what she wanted to say" and "she's moved on and hopes others can now do the same."

The former "Suits" star worked on "Deal or No Deal" as one of the briefcase girls. She admitted that while she was thankful for the job because it helped pay the bills, she eventually left because she felt that she was "so much more than what was being objectified on the stage."

Among those who contradicted the royal's claims were her former co-stars like "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Claudia Jordan and model Lisa Gleave. They both shared their enjoyment from being part of the game show and credited it for their success. They also shared that the show did not make them feel like a "bimbo" because everyone involved treated them with respect.

Meghan Markle has yet to personally respond to the criticism over her story about her time on "Deal or No Deal." She talked about her experience on the show during an interview with socialite Paris Hilton in an episode of her "Archetypes" Spotify podcast.