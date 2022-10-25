Dina Cerchione, who worked as "Deal or No Deal" costume designer, has clapped back following comments made by Meghan Markle on her "Archetypes" podcast that the show made her feel like a "bimbo" who is "all looks and little substance."

The stylist took to her Instagram on Friday to share her experience working on the game show. She admitted, "To know me is to know I love my work. It's been a rough week watching a show I love SO much be criticized."

She added, "I had the privilege to design the looks for 'Deal or No Deal,' for all of the women and, of course, @howiemandel. It was one of the most wonderful, challenging, highs profile gigs of my career and I loved every minute of it."

Cerchione said that "everyone on the show" from her wardrobe team "to the producers, the crew, hair and makeup, Howie, and especially the models all worked SO very hard to make the shows the best they could be for the contestants and the fans who adored it."

She wrote, "I have thought a lot about this, I wouldn't change a thing. We all knew how lucky we were and how special our TV family was. There was a mission at work to do the best we could, take care of our full team, and treat everyone with the respect they earned and deserved."

Cerchione said that "Deal or No Deal" provided the women or "briefcase girls" amazing opportunities including "hosting and being on other television shows, to being on Oprah, to starting businesses, and more." She said that show was a "launch pad" for the careers of many of these women.

She ended her post with a declaration that she is "proud to have been a part of the show and the 'Deal or No Deal Family' and always will be."

Cerchione's message came after Claudia Jordan, who also worked with Meghan Markle on "Deal or No Deal," said the show gave her great opportunities and never made her feel like a "bimbo." But she clarified that she is not speaking up against the Duchess of Sussex but only sharing her own experience.