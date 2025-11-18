Reality star Bethenny Frankel has sparked fresh royal intrigue after claiming that Meghan Markle's ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, predicted she would marry Prince Harry long before the couple's relationship became public.

Speaking on The Toast podcast on 12 November, Frankel described a 2016 encounter with Engelson at Chicago's Soho House, where she learned he had once been married to an actress from Suits. Months later, when global headlines revealed Harry was dating Meghan, Frankel contacted Engelson — prompting a response she says was strikingly self-assured.

The revelation has reignited public curiosity about Meghan's early relationships, her rise from Hollywood actress to Duchess of Sussex and how her past shaped her royal future.

'She'll Close': Engelson's Confident Prediction

Frankel, best known for The Real Housewives of New York City, recounted meeting Engelson at Chicago's Soho House, where she learned he had been previously married to an actress from the show Suits. At the time, Frankel admitted she didn't know who Meghan Markle was or what the show entailed.

'He said his ex was a woman from a show called Suits,' Frankel explained. 'I didn't know what the show was, I didn't know the woman. Months later, I see pictures ... of Harry dating someone and I texted him, 'Is this your ex?'

Engelson confirmed that Markle was indeed his former wife. Frankel then asked if he thought Markle would end up marrying the prince. His response was strikingly confident.

'He was like, 'Oh, she'll close.' I don't want to get into more about that, but he was like, 'She'll close,' Frankel added.

A Glimpse Into Meghan's Past

Markle and Engelson were married from 2011 to 2014, during the early years of her acting career. Their split reportedly stemmed from long-distance pressures, as Markle filmed Suits in Toronto while Engelson remained in Los Angeles. The couple's divorce was finalised just two years before Markle met Prince Harry in 2016.

Their whirlwind royal romance led to an engagement in November 2017 and a globally watched wedding in May 2018. The couple now share two children—Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4—and resides in Montecito, California.

Frankel's Take on Meghan and the Monarchy

While Frankel didn't elaborate on Engelson's tone or reasoning, she did offer her own perspective on Markle's impact.

'I thought she was wonderful and was so great for the monarchy,' Frankel said during the podcast.

Her comments come amid ongoing debate about Markle's role in the royal family and her subsequent departure from royal duties alongside Prince Harry. The couple's move to the US and their media ventures—including the Netflix series Harry & Meghan—have kept them in the spotlight.

Public Reaction and Renewed Curiosity

Frankel's revelation has reignited curiosity about Markle's early relationships and how her past may have shaped her royal trajectory. Social media users have reacted with a mix of intrigue and scepticism, with some praising Engelson's candour and others questioning the timing and motives behind the story.

The anecdote also adds a new layer to the public's understanding of Markle's transition from Hollywood actress to Duchess of Sussex. While Engelson has remained mainly out of the spotlight, his brief connection to Markle continues to attract attention.

What It Says About Meghan's Drive

The phrase 'she'll close' has sparked discussion about Markle's ambition and determination. Some interpret Engelson's comment as admiration for her focus and resilience, while others see it as a subtle critique.

Regardless of interpretation, the story underscores Markle's ability to navigate complex personal and professional landscapes—a trait that has defined much of her public life.