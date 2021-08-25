Meghan Markle would want to focus on her charity work and be on the ground like Princess Diana when she returns to her duties after her maternity leave.

The Duchess of Sussex has not returned to doing public work for Archewell Foundation as she is still on leave. Prince Harry, on the other hand, made his first public appearance since the June 4 birth of Lilibet. He joined a polo match to raise funds for his co-founded Santebale charity in Aspen last week.

But the couple's friend and co-author of "Finding Freedom" Omid Scobie assured that they will focus on their charity work once they both return to public duties. He said they will enter "an era of visibility" as he explained, "They're a couple who do very well in those moments of human interaction. They need to be on the ground. They say the proof is in the pudding, and what we are about to see is that pudding."

Commenting on Scobie's announcement, Paul Burrell agreed that it is about time that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle become more "hands-on" with their charity instead of just speaking up in videos taken from the comforts of their Montecito mansion and releasing statements through their Archewell Foundation website.

"So far it seems to have just been preaching from their mansion in LA. There's only so much preaching they can do. I'm sure Meghan will shock the world if what we see next is her being more on the ground with her charity work and in the thick of it, like Diana was," He said during an interview with Closer magazine.

The 63-year old, who worked as Princess Diana's butler for a decade from 1987 until her death in 1997, even went as far as to compare the Duchess of Sussex to the late royal. He pointed out that she "definitely seems to want to follow in Diana's footsteps, as does Harry."

Burrell suggested that Meghan Markle should "rethink her approach to charity work going forward." He believes that she has a game plan and even commended her and Prince Harry for having everything "meticulously thought out."