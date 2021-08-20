Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in Colorado's Aspen Valley Polo Club on Thursday for the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup to raise funds for charity.

The Duke of Sussex clearly enjoyed his return to the saddle. Photos showed him all smiles as she relished the friendly competition along with his close friend and Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figueras and other riders. One picture from the Daily Mail showed the royal giving the Argentine polo player a hug to congratulate him.

Prince Harry appeared in great form as he played in a round-robin tournament on the Sentebale Team against the Royal Salute and US Polo Association Teams. The 36-year old was there to raise money for Sentebale, the charity he co-founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help HIV-stricken children in Africa and those affected by extreme poverty and inequality.

The charity match was announced by the duke's friend and co-author of "Finding Freedom" Omid Scobie on Twitter. He said the event raised a new record of nearly $3.5 million in funds. The Sentebale Team reportedly won against their competitors with a score of 3-0, with the royal scoring two goals.

new: in addition to his personal contribution of $1.5M, prince harry raised nearly $3.5 million for a charity at a polo match fundraiser in aspen. pic.twitter.com/ohvx4bREko — best of prince harry (@harrysussex_) August 20, 2021

In response to the success of the fundraiser, a spokesperson for Sentebale said the organisation is grateful for the "Duke's personal contribution, which will allow the organisation to continue operating at full scale and continue providing critical services to at-risk youth in Southern Africa."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry also released a statement to address the mission of the organisation. He said, "Our refocused mission at Sentebale is about addressing the most immediate needs of vulnerable children in Southern Africa, helping them access vital health services, receive necessary care, and build skills to be more resilient and self-sufficient in the future."

He also shared his gratitude to the "gracious hosts in Aspen, to ISPS Handa and the many other sponsors, and to everyone involved in making this year's match not only possible—but most importantly, as safe as possible for the protection of donors, players, staff, and the entire community."

Prince Harry last joined a charity polo match for Sentebale in May 2019 at the Roma Polo Club in Italy. His participation in Thursday's event marks his first public appearance since he and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4.