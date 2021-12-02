Royal expert Katie Nicholl said Meghan Markle is very different from the previous women Prince Harry had dated to which psychological therapist Emma Kenny agreed, saying the duchess makes him feel very much loved and supported just like what Princess Diana did.

The Duke of Sussex had two serious relationships before he settled down with the former "Suits" star after meeting on a blind date in 2016. He dated Chelsy Davy on and off for seven years until 2011 and Cressida Bonas for three years until 2014. Both women could not handle the media attention that came with their relationship with the royal.

"For both Chelsy and Cressida it was a case of sending good luck to whoever wants this attention because it's not much fun when you are the centre of it," Nicholl told Closer magazine.

The author of "Harry And Meghan: Life, Loss, And Love" said Meghan Markle is different because she is used to the attention coming from her acting career. She explained, "I think Meghan is very different to Chelsy and Cressida. Anyone who climbs the slippery pole to success in Hollywood – which is notoriously tough – has to have a core of steel."

Nicholl described the Duchess of Sussex as "strong, ambitious, driven and focused" and pointed out that she was already in her mid-30s when she dated Prince Harry. At this time, she was also "independent, personally and financially. She was successful, and she had a media savviness the others just didn't have."

The royal commentator then weighed on how far their marriage will last, saying that leaving the royal family and giving up their royal duties "gives them a connection in a way Harry wouldn't have with anyone else."

"They have forged this path together, and they are on this journey together. They are a partnership – and a pretty powerful one at that," Nicholl explained.

Kenny, on the other hand, said that Meghan Markle has given Prince Harry "a sense of warmth and unconditional love that he hasn't had since he lost his mother. Meghan was Harry's lifeboat in the storm – this is the secret hold she has over him."

"She's also had her fair share of secrets going on behind the scenes, like dealing with her dysfunctional family, but that's probably been appealing to Harry as he's had similar experiences," she added.

Kenny said that Prince Harry "can't turn his back on Meghan because he has cut off everything and everyone from his old life." She pointed out that "it's them against the world, and that will bind them forever."