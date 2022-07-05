Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be looking forward to living a peaceful life in California following reports that Buckingham Palace will not disclose the results of a probe into claims she bullied palace aides.

Queen Elizabeth II privately funded an investigation into accusations that the Duchess of Sussex bullied aides out of Kensington Palace and reduced some to tears. The probe has been concluded but the findings will remain private. Even those who participated in the investigation or filed complaints against the duchess will not be privy to the findings.

According to royal correspondent Camilla Tominey, Her Majesty wants to privately handle the matter to protect the reputation of Meghan Markle and the royal family. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed this and said that the investigation also led to changes in H.R. policies and procedures.

According to a source, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are satisfied with this decision, telling US Weekly, "Meghan is a fair boss and never bullied anyone who worked for her at the Palace in the first place. She's happy that her name has been cleared from the defamatory claims."

The insider added that the couple is "looking forward to putting the incident behind them and are happily moving on with their lives in Montecito."

The source's claims came after another insider shared that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were initially "disappointed that the results of the review of the investigation will not be shared."

It is understood that money used to fund the investigation came from the Queen's own pocket and not from the Sovereign Grant, which holds funds given by the British people. This means she can decide if or when she wants to disclose the results.

The Duchess of Sussex allegedly bullied palace aides in 2018, while she and Prince Harry shared residence with Prince William and Kate Middleton at Kengsington Palace. The accusations came years later, just days before the couple's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2020. Meghan Markle has since denied the reports and her lawyer has called the bullying claims a "calculated smear campaign."