Meghan Markle has "no regrets" about moving to Canada after stepping back as a senior member of the British royal family along with her husband, Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle has been telling her friends that she "can have it all," reports Daily Mail.

"Meghan has no regrets and the sky's the limit. She said (she and Harry) feel like a huge weight has been lifted," a close friend of Meghan told the outlet.

The insider revealed that Meghan and Harry have been spending quality time together as a family, along with their son Archie, at their waterfront Vancouver Island mansion in Canada. "Meghan has been cooking and making homemade baby food for Archie," the insider said, adding that Meghan believes she can relaunch her career in the entertainment industry now that a routine is in place.

"Meghan said her work with Disney is far from over. The voice-over is just the beginning and that there are more collaborations to come," the source said, referring to the voice-over deal Meghan has signed with Disney in return for a donation to the charity Elephants Without Borders.

The royal couple who announced in January that would like to become "financially independent members" of the British royal family have been taking steps to gain financial stability. They recently made a trip to Miami for an alternate investment summit sponsored by JP Morgan, where Harry made a keynote speech about his mental health struggles following her mother's death.

Several reports claim that the couple was paid nearly 75,000 pounds for making the appearance. The visit also marked the couple's first joint appearance since they announced to split their time between the UK and Canada.

Meanwhile, the "Suits" actress who gave up her acting career to marry the British prince, is reportedly on the hunt for a manager or agent for her future projects.

Harry and Meghan can "pretty much do everything from their house," and have been "taking meetings and building up their hand-picked team, which will include her mom as a special advisor," said the close friend.

"Everything pretty much revolves around Archie right now and Meghan getting back into shape. They have a daily routine of doing yoga and taking long hikes," the friend added.