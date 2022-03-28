Meghan Markle has been accused of stealing the spotlight off Prince William and Kate Middleton's Caribbean tour with the announcement of her Spotify podcast series.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a teaser of her first podcast episode called "Archetypes" in the same week as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal tour. The couple visited Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas.

In the audio teaser, Meghan Markle said her podcast will tackle the stereotypes and labels on women and track their origins. The series will also include interviews with historians and experts. Coincidentally, Prince William and Kate Middleton were in Jamaica when the preview was released.

One netizen commented on the Spotify announcement, "Meghan steals spotlight and overshadowed William and Kate's Caribbean tour with new podcast announcement."

However, there were also those who thanked the Duchess of Sussex because she helped distract the reported bad PR on the Cambridges' tour.

"Meghan's power, deflecting attention from the ill-fated tour," one wrote and another chimed in, "Meghan project would be completely ignored. She (Kate) should be thankful Meghan is taking some of the spotlight off what a disaster that tour is turning out to be."

Another claimed that Kate Middleton and Prince William "should be happy for any distraction from the bleeding corpse of the royal tour of the Caribbean."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Caribbean tour was said to be a royal disaster because their charm offensive did not work. They had the intention of going to Jamaica and The Bahamas to convince the leaders of the countries to stay under the British monarchy.

However, both countries made it clear that they want to remove Queen Elizabeth II as head of state. According to The Express, Prince William even made last-minute changes to his speeches following his discussions with the leaders.

It is unclear what changes were made, but he let them know that he accepts whatever decisions the leaders will make for their country's future. Moreover, the couple's visits to Jamaica and The Bahamas were marred by protests from locals demanding reparations.

As for Meghan Markle, she has yet to announce a release date for her "Archetypes" Spotify podcast series. There is also still no mention of the lineup of guests.