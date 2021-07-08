Prince William and Prince Harry's feud is far from over, but their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have already reconciled to a certain extent.

According to a report in Us Weekly, Kate and Meghan have been in touch ever since the latter welcomed her second child, daughter Lilibet Diana. A source told the outlet that the Duchesses decided to put their differences aside after months of a difficult relationship as they felt it was "wasted energy."

"Tensions have eased between Meghan and Kate," the insider said, referring to the increased strain on their relations since the Duchess of Sussex claimed in her interview with Oprah Winfrey that her sister-in-law made her cry at her wedding.

The insider revealed that it was Kate who initiated a conversation with the new mum, and even sent a gift for her newborn niece. "They're in a better place and have exchanged texts since the birth of Lilibet," the source added.

It was previously also reported that the reason that the sisters-in-law were not on speaking terms was the rift between their husbands. "There is real animosity that the brothers have toward one another, and that has spilled over to Meghan and Kate's relationship, making it very hard for them to be friends or even friendly," an insider had said in March.

Even though Meghan had said that it was Kate who made her cry ahead of the wedding due to an argument over flower girls' dresses, contrary to the reports at the time, she had also said that Kate apologised to her with flowers and a note. "She's a good person," the "Suits" alum had said about the Duchess of Cambridge.

The pair have now decided to forgo their years-old differences. The insider said in the recent report, "The bridesmaids' dress incident took place so long ago and [it] feels pointless to hold onto the anger."

"It's wasted energy. They've called it truce," the source added.

In addition, the birth of Lili played a huge role in their virtual reconciliation. The source revealed that the newborn "brought Kate and Meghan closer together."

"They've bonded over both having daughters and can't wait for all the cousins to meet," the insider said.