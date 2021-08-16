Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are apparently taking another step towards mending their bridges. The sisters-in-law are reportedly considering a collaboration on a Netflix project despite the numerous obstacles including a feud between their respective husbands.

According to a report in Us Weekly, Meghan has reached out to the future queen consort with a request to share an inside look at her life as a royal and the responsibilities that come with it. A source told the outlet, "Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often. Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate's charity work and the huge impact she's made with her philanthropy."

However, it is not that simple for Kate to say yes to the Duchess of Sussex, who quit her life as a senior royal last year and has since damaged the British monarchy with her allegations against Buckingham Palace. For any collaboration, Kate will have to seek the permission of the Queen and the senior aides. She herself also sticks to the traditional royal route when it comes to promoting her work, but has still considered Meghan's offer.

"Kate is very flattered, and it's all very positive between them," the insider said.

If the Duchess of Cambridge gives her nod to the collaboration, it will be one of the original projects that Meghan and Prince Harry have to create for Netflix as a part of their multi-million deal with the streaming giant. They have announced two projects until now, a docuseries "Heart of Invictus" executive produced by Harry, and an animated show "Pearl" executive produced by Meghan.

A collaboration between Meghan and Kate would be a huge sign of healing of the rift between the Sussexes and the royal family, as the announcement of the Netflix deal had sparked a massive controversy due to its hit original series "The Crown" which has been criticised for its portrayal of the royals. It was said at the time that Harry and Meghan blindsided the Queen with their new career, but they later claimed in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that they had to do it to survive after the palace refused to provide them any monetary help in their initial months as non-working royals as was previously promised.