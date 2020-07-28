Prince Harry and Meghan Markle follow strict policies with media and tabloids. However, things were not always the same for the Duchess of Sussex. A new biography claims that Meghan used to tip off the press for stories before she married the British royal.

According to Daily Mail, the revelation comes through a new tell-all "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family" by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Apart from shedding light on the couple's decision to quit their royal lives, the book also gives a glimpse into their romance and lives before they got married.

As per the report, she would "let info slip out to the press" when she was working as an actress in Hollywood.

"It was no longer just the two of them. While Meghan, before she met Harry, had occasionally set up a paparazzi photo here and there or let info slip out to the press, she did everything in her power to protect the privacy of her relationship with the prince," the book states. "She knew keeping things quiet meant they could get to know each other without pressure or further worries that came from reporters covering their romance."

The book slated to release Tuesday, August 11, was written with the participation of those closest to the couple. Meanwhile, the couple denies any involvement in the book that is being serialised in The Times.

More details from the book reveal that the royal went the extra mile to protect Meghan and his relationship. Citing the book's claims, The Times is reporting that The Duke of Sussex was "incandescent" with rage about the treatment his girlfriend received from his inner circle and the wider public.

"Harry, sensitive to even the slightest hint of prejudice, had fallouts within his own circle," the book states. The reaction from the public about his new relationship left him wondering: "Is this about race? Is it snobbery?" Things got fiery between Prince Harry and one his old male friend who reportedly who "apparently spent an afternoon gossiping about Meghan."

"Word got back to Harry and the prince immediately cut him off," the book alleges. However, the identity of the said friend remains anonymous.

It is said that when Harry and Meghan's relationship became public, there were some horrifying racial comments that left Harry furious and more protective about her. In addition, the book mentions that there was a "mystery matchmaker" whose identity the couple chose not to reveal even to their closest pals. Meghan's only tip-off to her pals was that her "first encounter" with Harry was "serendipitous."