Meghan Markle has reportedly left Buckingham Palace aides reeling over the revelations she shared on her Spotify podcast, which premiered on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

In the first episode of Archewell Audio's debut podcast, "Archetypes," the Duchess of Sussex talked about "The Misconception of Ambition" with her friend, tennis champion Serena Williams. She admitted that she never felt the negative connotation behind the word "ambitious" until she dated Prince Harry.

She also recalled a terrifying fire incident in their son Archie's nursery while they were on their tour of South Africa. Meghan Markle took a swipe at royal protocols when she revealed that they had no choice but to leave their child just hours after the incident because they still had to do another official visit.

Read more Meghan Markle slams royal protocols after Archie nearly caught in terrifying fire incident

According to royal author Omid Scobie, the Duchess of Sussex left Buckingham Palace frantic over what she has to say next. Sources told him that royal aides "were most definitely not keeping calm, nor carrying on after the show's premiere on Tuesday, worried about what else might be shared over the next 12 weeks."

The co-author of "Finding Freedom" said in his piece for Yahoo UK, "Two aides have already pushed back on Meghan's 'precise recollection' of events in South Africa – one told a tabloid that it was a smoking heater, not a fire (does it matter?) and another claimed it is 'unfair' to share such stories when the Royal Household cannot comment."

However, Scobie argued that "this is the reality that the royal institution helped create." The royals strictly follow the protocol of "never complain, never explain." On the contrary, since leaving their royal duties behind, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "managed to create a healthier and happier existence." He said they "are now free to show their battle scars as and when they see fit."

He wrote, "Once silenced by the establishment, it's clear that Meghan finally has her voice back. A voice that will be very familiar to those who followed her before Harry. This time, however, she's brought an entire movement alongside it."

In an introduction to her "Archetypes" podcast, Meghan Markle promises to be "unfiltered" and to talk freely. She said people should expect the real her and probably the person "they have never gotten to know."