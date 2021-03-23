Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not tie the knot three days before their publicised wedding on May 19, 2018, as confirmed by their marriage licence.

The Duchess of Sussex said in her Oprah interview that the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby officiated their wedding three days prior. She and her husband exchanged vows in their backyard and Prince Harry confirmed that it was "just the three of us."

The union became a debatable topic until Stephen Borton, the former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, contradicted Meghan Markle's revelation. He proved that their wedding clearly transpired on May 18, 2018, as he was the one who prepared their marriage licence.

Read more Surprise! Harry and Meghan were already married during grand royal wedding

"They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury. The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law," he told The Sun.

Borton said that the Duchess of Sussex "is obviously confused and clearly misinformed." He suspects that what the couple did was merely exchange simple vows they had written themselves.

"They couldn't have got married in the grounds of Nottingham Cottage as it is not an authorised venue and there were not enough witnesses present. You cannot be married with just three people. It's not a valid ceremony," he continued and explained that "any certificate she may have of her vows on the wall is not an official wedding certificate" since the Royal Wedding took place at St. George's Chapel "under the conditions stipulated by the Royal Marriages Act of 1772 which have been recently amended."

"In order for them to be married a Special Licence was drawn up and the wording from Her Majesty the Queen authorising the wedding and the official venue was recorded," Borton added.

Upon learning of these facts, Piers Morgan took to Twitter to once again question the duchess' credibility.

"Do we still have to believe her?"

Do we still have to believe her? https://t.co/iL6tTKHmn8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 22, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have since confirmed that they did not have a secret ceremony three days prior to the Royal Wedding. They only exchanged personal vows.